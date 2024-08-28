Malan Breton Brings SS 2025 Themes Of Betrayal, Revenge, And Hope To New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Malan Breton is to present his SS 2025 collection, based on the themes of Betrayal, Revenge, and Hope during New York Week.The collection, inspired by fairy tales of the 19th and 20th century, consists of strong, sinuous looks designed in leather, silk, summer weight wools, silk brocades, and the fine tailoring Breton has become internationally known for.Breton has also composed the soundtrack for the show that will be deejayed by Zeke Thomas (Son of Isaiah Thomas), the show will take place on Saturday, September 7th 2024, at 2:00pm EST presented by EPNFW. The hair team is led by stylist to the stars Marco Maranghello, and beauty team led by the Emmy Nominated Vincenza Carovillano.An exclusive afterparty is planned at DOM will feature performances by LaTocha, lead singer of the multi-platinum R&B supergroup Xscape and LGBTQ artist of the year with 40 million streams, Ben Hazelwood, and the sounds of Grippa who has recently collaborated with critically acclaimed songwriter Wendy Starland, with a Deejay set by Dubois.About Malan Breton:Malan Breton is a multi-talented fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, songwriter, producer, and a government-appointed ambassador to Taiwan ROC.The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Dame Emma Thompson, Priyanka Chopra, Janelle Monae, Fantasia, Hannah Waddingham, Minnie Driver, Saweetie, Raye, Duran Duran, Liza Koshy, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Takie, Lea Salonga, Law Roach, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Emmet J Scanlan, Wyatt Oleff, Dame Shirley Ballas, Kat McNamara, Róisin Murphy, Lorde, Little Mix, Crystal Waters, and many others.Breton has been the star of his own show on Bravo TV called "The Malan Show" and guest host in the "Top Model" franchise internationally, "MTV", "Project Runway", and others. He has also been featured in the Iconic fashion film "Zoolander" (2001) starring Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson.His designs have been featured on over 200 magazine covers internationally gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L'Officiel, Desnudo, Paper, The Sunday Express, OK! And others. The collection has been photographed by Rankin, Ellen Von Unwerth, Kelia Anne McCluskey, Greg Swales, and many other brilliant artists.Malan Breton Collection has been invited to present collections to The British Royal Family, The Government of Taiwan, and has been presented at NYFW, LFW, Paris Fashion Week, Thailand, MQ Vienna Fashion Week, Athens Fashion Week, and Shenzhen Fashion Week. And has been featured in Films, Concerts, and red carpets like The TONY Awards, the Academy Awards, The Sag Awards, Cannes, BAFTA's, The Royal Variety Performance, NTA's, The Voice UK, Strictly Come Dancing, and the Oliviers.In 2024 Breton directed his fourth fashion film, titled“Je Suis Mona” a documentary that follows international supermodel and activist Elton Ilirjani through a season of 45 shows for fall winter 2024/25 collections. He also is set to release his second album titled“Chansons d'Amour Éternel” this fall.Breton is also a top ten euro-pop charting singer, is the only fashion designer to design for Video Game features featuring WWE, and NBC's Minute to Win It. Has designed the work uniforms for Taiwan Government, has dressed feature elements of the FA cup, and has performed in, and costumed shows on and off Broadway. He is also a BAFTA and Academy Award Qualifying director. His work can be seen on Network TV shows like ABC's Quantico, the Tony Awards, The Oliviers, three of the Real Housewives franchises and over 40 others.Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World's foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who trained at Paquin, and Charles James.Breton is also a top ten euro-pop charting singer, is the only fashion designer to design fashion for Video Game features featuring WWE, and NBC's Minute to Win It. Has designed the work uniforms for Taiwan ROC Government, WWE, and has performed in, and costumed shows on and off Broadway. He is also an international award winning film director, columnist, TV host, and costume designer. Malan Breton devotes much of their efforts to education, and philanthropy. "Wherever you go, shine..."For more information, please visit:I: @malanbreton | P: @malanbreton | X / T: @malanbretonINTL

