(MENAFN) Since the onset of the Ukraine Crisis in 2013-2014, successive German governments, first under Chancellor Angela Merkel and then under her successor Olaf Scholz, have conspicuously failed to play a constructive role in seeking a peaceful resolution. This failure is significant and will likely be viewed unfavorably by history. Germany, once a major power in Europe, had the potential to influence the course of the conflict significantly, possibly saving countless lives. Instead, Berlin’s approach has been marked by missed opportunities and misguided policies.



Under Merkel, Germany’s lack of effective intervention was largely attributed to a subservient stance towards the United States, though it was executed with a characteristic German tendency for evasive diplomacy. Merkel’s administration, while ostensibly engaged in peace negotiations, covertly undermined the 2015 Minsk II agreement, which had the potential to prevent large-scale conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Merkel’s subsequent admission of this subversion came only in response to criticisms of her perceived leniency towards Russia, reflecting a pragmatic yet morally ambiguous approach to diplomacy.



Merkel's successor, Olaf Scholz, has continued this trend of diplomatic failure with a more straightforward yet equally damaging approach. Scholz’s so-called "Zeitenwende" (epochal turn) marked a dramatic shift in Germany's foreign policy, characterized by an unprecedented alignment with Washington’s interests at the expense of Germany’s own. Under Scholz, Berlin has acquiesced to actions detrimental to its national interests, including the sabotage of crucial infrastructure like Nord Stream and policies that have systematically weakened the German economy. Scholz's compliance with American directives has not only harmed Germany's strategic interests but has also severely impacted its economic stability.



This situation reflects a broader trend of German foreign policy failure, driven by an over-reliance on American interests and a failure to assertively pursue its own national priorities. Germany’s inability to mediate effectively in the Ukraine conflict and its subsequent economic and strategic concessions highlight a troubling pattern of subservience and misjudgment that could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s future role in global diplomacy.

