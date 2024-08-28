Azerbaijan Expands Innovative Irrigation Systems To Combat Climate Challenges
Currently, innovative irrigation systems are in use across
119,500 hectares in Azerbaijan, representing 8.05% of the country's
total irrigated areas.
This update was shared by Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of
Agriculture, during the COP29 Round Table Discussions on "The Role
of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture,"
Azernews reports.
Gadimova detailed that Azerbaijan has 1.5 million hectares of
agriculturally suitable land, with 77.5% under cultivation, 8.6%
dedicated to perennial crops, and 13.9% used for other purposes
such as mowing and weaving. She highlighted the growing challenges
faced by farmers due to dwindling water resources, droughts,
floods, and land degradation.
"These extreme weather events disproportionately impact small
farms and rural communities, making them more vulnerable to
resource depletion and climate fluctuations," Gadimova noted.
"The agricultural sector is vital to our economy and highly
valued both locally and internationally. To ensure its
sustainability amidst climate change, we must enhance our water
management systems and adopt more resilient practices."
