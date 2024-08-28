English club Brighton confirms signing of Turkish full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce

(MENAFN) Brighton & Hove Albion has officially signed Turkish full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahçe, as announced by the English club on Tuesday. The transfer deal, terms of which remain undisclosed, sees Kadioglu joining Brighton on a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2028, contingent upon international clearance and a successful work permit application.



Brighton’s manager, Fabian Hurzeler, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, describing Kadioglu as "an excellent player and a great character." Hurzeler highlighted Kadioglu's versatility, noting his strong running, effective passing, and ability to play both as a full-back on either side or in central midfield.



According to Fenerbahçe’s announcement on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Brighton will pay a transfer fee of €30 million (approximately $33.5 million) for Kadioglu. Additionally, the deal includes a €5 million performance-related bonus and a 10% clause for any future sale of the player.



Ferdi Kadioglu, who was born in the Netherlands, began his career with NEC Nijmegen before moving to Fenerbahçe in 2018, where he became a fan favorite. During his time with Fenerbahçe, Kadioglu made 204 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists. He also earned 20 caps for Türkiye and recently competed in EURO 2024, where Türkiye reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated by the Netherlands.

