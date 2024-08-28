Global Video Editing Software Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Size & End User

(MENAFN- Straits Research) editing software includes tools for video correction and effects, color correction, graphics, editing and effects, and more. Creation of quality promotional videos and other movie files for company use, marketing, and content departments can use video editing software. Video editing software offers a photographer more speed and flexibility to edit different types of videos more than the conventional video or editing. Increased use of video content in social has accelerated the demand for video editing software.

Regional Insights

Use of software such as Adobe Premier Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Catalyst Production Suite, Avid Media Composer in the North America Film industry are driving the growth of video editing software market. In coming years, video editing software market expected to grow, as rapidly changing postproduction technologies may be beyond the scope of in-house units to perform.

The expansion of the European TV industry has been considered as complementary to the growth of the video editing software market. It is a highly labor-intensive sector, providing jobs to high-skilled people who are professional video editor.

Due to increasing job opportunities in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India experiencing tremendous development in the global

Video Editing Software

market.

LAMEA is likely to hold the huge potential for the video editing software market over the forecast period–2026. This is mainly due to United Arab Emirates is a frequent destination for the film shooting.

Segmental Insights

Video editing software is segmented into types and application.

On the basis of types, market is segmented into standard level, professional level, enterprise level, cloud, and others. Professional level video editing software likely to hold the largest market share, owing to extensive use in film industry across the globe.

On the basis of application, video editing software market is segmented into commercial, personal, and others. Commercial application is projected to grow at highest growth rate, due to rising use of video editing software for commercial purpose than personal.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players of video editing software are Adobe, MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony, Avid, FXHOME, TechSmith Corp, Nero, Serif, and Wondershare.

The video editing software market is fragmented with the number of companies offering a diverse number of products.

June 2018, Adobe announced the launch of Project Rush, a new video editor all in one software that takes the core features of its pro tools like Premiere Pro, After Effects and Audition and combines them into a single, more accessible tool.

Video Editing Software Market



By product type



Standard Level

Professional Level

Enterprise Level

Cloud

Others



By Application



Commercial

Personal

Other





By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



