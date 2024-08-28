Global Video Editing Software Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Size & End User
video editing software includes tools for video correction and effects, color correction, graphics, Audio editing and effects, and more. Creation of quality promotional videos and other movie files for company use, marketing, and content departments can use video editing software. Video editing software offers a photographer more speed and flexibility to edit different types of videos more than the conventional video or film editing. Increased use of video content in social media has accelerated the demand for video editing software.
Regional Insights
Use of software such as Adobe Premier Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Catalyst Production Suite, Avid Media Composer in the North America Film industry are driving the growth of video editing software market. In coming years, video editing software market expected to grow, as rapidly changing postproduction technologies may be beyond the scope of in-house units to perform.
The expansion of the European TV industry has been considered as complementary to the growth of the video editing software market. It is a highly labor-intensive sector, providing jobs to high-skilled people who are professional video editor.
Due to increasing job opportunities in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India experiencing tremendous development in the global
Video Editing Software
market.
LAMEA is likely to hold the huge potential for the video editing software market over the forecast period–2026. This is mainly due to United Arab Emirates is a frequent destination for the film shooting.
Segmental Insights
Video editing software is segmented into types and application.
On the basis of types, market is segmented into standard level, professional level, enterprise level, cloud, and others. Professional level video editing software likely to hold the largest market share, owing to extensive use in film industry across the globe.
On the basis of application, video editing software market is segmented into commercial, personal, and others. Commercial application is projected to grow at highest growth rate, due to rising use of video editing software for commercial purpose than personal.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players of video editing software are Adobe, MAGIX, CyberLink, Corel, Apple, Sony, Avid, FXHOME, TechSmith Corp, Nero, Serif, and Wondershare.
The video editing software market is fragmented with the number of companies offering a diverse number of products.
June 2018, Adobe announced the launch of Project Rush, a new video editor all in one software that takes the core features of its pro tools like Premiere Pro, After Effects and Audition and combines them into a single, more accessible tool.
Video Editing Software Market
By product type
Standard Level
Professional Level
Enterprise Level
Cloud
Others
By Application
Commercial
Personal
Other
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
LAMEA
