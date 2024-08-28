Turkey's BIST 100 opens Wednesday with slight increase of 0.09 percent

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,757.77 points. This represents a slight increase of 0.09 percent or 9.02 points from the previous day's closing figure. This modest gain follows a strong performance on Tuesday, reflecting a stable market sentiment and cautious optimism among investors.



On Tuesday, the BIST 100 surged by 1.91 percent, closing at 9,748.75 points. This rise was accompanied by a substantial transaction volume of 76.3 billion liras, which is roughly USD2.24 billion. The robust trading activity highlights a period of increased investor confidence and engagement in the Turkish stock market, signaling a positive outlook.



In the foreign exchange markets, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was recorded at 34.0410 as of 09:53 a.m. local time (06:53 GMT). The euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate was noted at 37.9547, while the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate stood at 45.0352. These rates indicate the fluctuations in currency values as market participants adjust to various economic factors.



In the commodities sector, the price of gold was listed at USD2,542.35 per ounce, reflecting ongoing trends in precious metal markets. Additionally, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD78.71 per barrel. These commodity prices are influenced by global supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and other economic conditions affecting the markets.

