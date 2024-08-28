Faster Crypto Market Decline

Ethereum briefly dipped below $2400, its lowest level since 8 August. There is a risk that this week's sell-off is a second leg lower, following the collapse and subsequent consolidation of previous weeks. A drop below $2100 could confirm this hypothesis.

CryptoQuant doubted that the bullish scenario would materialise soon due to the activation of large sellers. The bitcoin futures market also shows that traders are cautious.

According to Henley & Partners' Crypto Wealth Report 2024, the number of investors holding at least one million dollars in cryptos reached 172,300, 95% more than a year earlier.

The trustee of Celsius, a bankrupt lending platform, distributed $2.5 billion in digital assets and fiat to creditors, paying off 93% of the company's financial obligations.

Mining company Rhodium Enterprises filed for bankruptcy with debts of up to $100 million.

