Faster Crypto Market Decline
Date
8/28/2024 4:23:54 AM
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market has plunged 6% to a capitalisation of $2.08 trillion, its lowest level in nine days. bitcoin is falling in line with the broader trend, while Ethereum and Solana are down 8.4% and 7.3%, respectively. Gold has also experienced an almost synchronised sell-off, losing around 1%, but equity markets remain generally positive and hopeful.
