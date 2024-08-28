Global Online Gambling Market Size To Worth USD 164.53 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.85%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Gambling Size was Valued at USD 84.79 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Online Gambling Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 164.53 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Sky Betting and Gaming, Betsson AB, Française des Jeux, Aristocrat, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill PLC, Light & Wonder, Kindred Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Las Vegas Sands, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Evolution Gaming, DraftKings, Gaming and Leisure Properties, VGC Holdings PLC, Boyd Gaming, and Others Key Vendors.

The Global Online Gambling Market Size is to Grow from USD 84.79 Billion in 2023 to USD 164.53 Billion By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.85% during the projected period.









Online gambling is a game that takes place over the Internet or on mobile devices, with individuals using real money to play fictitious gambling games. The market for online gambling is growing as more individuals use the internet and mobile devices to play online games. Celebrity endorsements, commercial advertising, simple access to accelerate the expansion of online gaming, and legalization all contribute to grow the industry. The rise in online payment gateways, as well as the global use of digital money, are expected to drive industry growth. Operators of various digital platforms are creating a wide range of promotions and tournaments that quickly attract the interest of a new audience, presenting significant growth opportunities for the online gambling industry. The changing legislative landscape for virtual betting, as well as the market's legalization in emerging countries, are projected to drive industry growth. For example, online gaming has recently been allowed in Goa and Sikkim. Increased global reputation is expected to fuel market growth. However, the increased rate of cybercrime could restrict industry expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 207 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Online Gambling Market Size, Share, Growth, and Industry Analysis, By Game Type (Sports Batting, and Casino), By Device Type (Mobile, Desktop, and Tablets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) and Forecast to 2033."

In 2023, the sports betting sector held a 65% share of the market.

Based on game type share, the online gambling market is classified into sports betting and casinos. Among these, the sports betting sector held a 65% share of the market in 2023. The sports betting segment would have the most market share over the projection period. Given the country's rising interest in sports, there is a considerable demand for sports betting in the online gambling sector among US users. Furthermore, in the sports betting industry, clients are focused on sports for which they have a certain level of knowledge, which allows them to understand the current game and brings them one step closer to profitability. Eventually, new security standards will require consumers to enter their licenses and other documents before beginning to play any game on an online platform. As a result, consumers can secure the security of their money, which is one of the reasons why they prefer online gambling.

The mobile segment led the worldwide online gambling market in 2023, accounting for 87% of the market.

Based on device type share, the online gambling market is classified into mobile, desktop, and tablets. The mobile segment led the worldwide online gambling market in 2023, accounting for 87% of the market. The mobile segment dominated the global online gambling market during the forecast period. It allows gamblers to enjoy the game's features and graphics. Furthermore, mobile performance characteristics like high-definition audio and video and expandable storage enhance the gaming experience. These factors have all led to the expansion of the mobile-type market. The sophisticated gaming images on smartphones, courtesy of improved mobile technology, have made online gambling more accessible. The segment is growing as a result of the widespread availability of low-cost mobile phones with modern features like enhanced graphics and more storage. Mobile gaming customers can enjoy a variety of benefits, including remote play, loyalty points, additional deposit options, and multiplayer games.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the online gambling market over the forecast period .

The legalization of gambling in several European nations, notably Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, is to blame for this tendency. Other factors driving corporate growth include the availability of high-speed broadband internet, the growing popularity of online casinos, and the widespread use of smartphones. According to a poll done by the European Gaming & Betting Association, sports betting will account for the vast majority of online gambling in 2022. Furthermore, the German online gambling business held the largest market share, while the UK's online gambling market was the fastest growing in Europe.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the online gambling market during the projected timeframe. The Asia-Pacific online gambling market is expected to grow significantly throughout the projected period. Increased internet usage and changes to the legislation governing online gambling and betting are likely to drive market growth. Furthermore, China's online gambling sector held the most market share, while India's online gambling market was the fastest growing in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the online gambling market Sky Betting and Gaming, Betsson AB, Française des Jeux, Aristocrat, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill PLC, Light & Wonder, Kindred Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Las Vegas Sands, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Evolution Gaming, DraftKings, Gaming and Leisure Properties, VGC Holdings PLC, Boyd Gaming, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced a significant update to its Caesars Palace Online Casino mobile app for iOS and Android. The new Caesars Palace Online Casino app is now available, and it features an industry-first multi-lobby navigation architecture that transforms the online casino experience by offering curated lobbies dedicated to popular gaming categories such as slots, table games, and Live Dealer.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global online gambling market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Online Gambling Market, By Game Type



Sports Batting Casino

Global Online Gambling Market, By Device Type



Mobile

Desktop Tablets

Global Online Gambling Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

