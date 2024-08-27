AEON At ABS2024: Embracing The Future Of Crypto Payments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Blockchain Summit (ABS) 2024, hosted from August 6-8 at the Taipei Nangang Center, served as a crucial gathering point for blockchain enthusiasts, innovators, and leaders. Drawing over 13,000 participants from 30+ countries, the summit became a global stage for the latest advancements and discussions in the blockchain and Web3 space. Representatives from AEON were thrilled to take part in this prestigious event, showcasing the innovations in payments and engaging with the broader blockchain community.

Key Insights from ABS2024

ABS2024 was a serious and influential forum that delved into the complexities and future direction of blockchain technology. The Plurality Summit, a key segment of the event, focused on the emerging concepts of decentralized societies and digital democracy, providing deep insights into how blockchain could reshape governance and societal structures.

Another significant highlight was the Web3 Game Con, which underscored the rapid growth of blockchain in the gaming industry, offering a glimpse into how decentralized technologies are transforming entertainment. The presence of renowned figures like Vitalik Buterin and Audrey Tang added weight to the discussions, reinforcing the critical role of blockchain in the global technological landscape.

AEON Spotlights Crypto Payments at ABS2024

At ABS2024, AEON made a significant impact by extensively networking with industry insiders and engaging in thought-provoking exchanges. Additionally, AEON's representative, Mike Massari, delivered a compelling presentation that further underscored its focus on crypto payments.

In his speech-The past, present, and future of crypto payments, Mike addressed the audience with a forward-looking perspective on the future of payments, particularly focusing on the role of cryptocurrency.

Mike highlighted the current challenges in the crypto payment ecosystem, including liquidity management, the complexity of handling multiple tokens across various chains, and the broader adoption issues that need to be addressed. He emphasized that while traditional payment systems have evolved significantly over the years, cryptocurrency is poised to be the next major breakthrough, potentially transforming how transactions are conducted globally.

AEON's platform, as Mike detailed, is designed to overcome these challenges. By aggregating crypto assets across different chains and enabling seamless payments in any token, AEON ensures that merchants can receive payments in their preferred currency, whether crypto or fiat. The platform also supports advanced features such as subscription payments and escrow services, offering the convenience and efficiency that users expect from modern payment systems. Mike's speech underscored AEON's commitment to making crypto payments not just viable, but the preferred choice for everyday transactions.

What's Ahead: AEON's Upcoming Future

Looking ahead, AEON is on the verge of launching several key developments that will further enhance our platform. AEON is soon introducing a comprehensive clearing and settlement system, followed by the plan to launch subscription payment services and bounty payments. These new features will significantly expand the functionality and appeal of AEON's offerings, making it even easier for users and merchants to adopt crypto payments.

In addition, AEON will be participating in WebX in Japan, where the team look forward to connecting with a broader audience and showcasing the latest advancements. AEON is excited about these upcoming milestones and look forward to meeting more partners at WebX, and continue to drive innovation in the crypto payment industry.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.



Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

