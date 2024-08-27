(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global subsea production and processing market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.55 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.5% during the forecast period. Growing consumption of oil and natural is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in subsea processing. However, environmental concerns associated with offshore e&p activities poses a challenge. Key market players include Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HMH, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, Parker Hannifin Corp., Plexus Holdings Plc, Proserv UK Ltd., Saipem S.p.A., Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, Trendsetter Engineering Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.. Continue Reading







Subsea Production And Processing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5554.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Brazil, France, UK, and Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril Quip Inc., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Halliburton Co., HMH, Hunting Plc, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Optime Subsea, Parker Hannifin Corp., Plexus Holdings Plc, Proserv UK Ltd., Saipem S.p.A., Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Tenaris SA, Trendsetter Engineering Inc., and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Market Driver

The offshore oil and gas industry faces significant investments for production operations and infrastructure establishment. To remain competitive, optimized

subsea processing systems are being developed for both greenfield and brownfield projects. These systems offer advantages such as reduced operational and capital expenditures, improved production and recovery rates, increased design flexibility, extended field life, and minimized manned operations and energy consumption. Challenges in subsea processing include managing external pressure, power transmission and distribution over long distances, and optimizing control and monitoring systems. The industry is addressing these challenges through research and development, such as testing a subsea variable speed drive for subsea gas compression and a topside-less multi-phase boosting system for increased oil recovery and reduced CAPEX and carbon emissions. These advancements in subsea processing are crucial for the growth of the global subsea production and processing market.



The Subsea Production and Processing market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in offshore drilling for oil and gas in deep and ultra-deep water acreages. Renewable energy sources like solar PV are also making strides in subsea applications. IoT technology is improving reservoir productivity and operability, while small reservoirs and fields are being developed with subsea systems. Key trends include subsea separation, injection, gas compression, and boosting. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production is increasing, requiring advanced subsea technology for transportation and processing. However, financial, technical, and political threats persist, including the need for skilled technicians and the challenges of operating in harsh environments. Subsea trees, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines are essential components of subsea systems, enabling efficient exploration and production. Subsea wellheads, separation, and injection systems are critical for maximizing reservoir productivity. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for energy.



Market

Challenges



Subsea oil and gas production and processing involve complex operations under the seabed, presenting unique safety challenges. Reliable installation of subsea equipment is crucial for well development. However, these activities can negatively impact the environment. Drilling fluids used in deep-water drilling release toxic chemicals, contributing to water pollution and harming marine life. Methane emissions from oil and gas production contribute to global warming. Fracking, used to extract oil from sedimentary rock, uses hazardous chemicals and large amounts of water, resulting in wastewater containing dissolved contaminants. Violations of environmental regulations can lead to significant penalties. Safety agencies and hydrocarbon regulators play a vital role in implementing safe practices. Despite these challenges, incidents such as oil spills and protests can impede the growth of the subsea production and processing market, as they negatively impact offshore E and P activities and decrease demand. The

Subsea Production and Processing market faces several challenges in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Ultra-deep water acreages. These challenges include financial threats due to high costs, technical threats related to subsea technology and infrastructure like Subsea Trees, Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines, Subsea Wellhead, Boosting, Separation, Injection, and Gas Compression. Political threats also pose a challenge in some regions. Shallow Water production is more common but Deep and UltraDeepwater production is growing. The seabed holds vast resources, but accessing them requires advanced sensors and control systems. Energy companies invest in Subsea Projects using Subsea production systems, gadgets, vessels, diving equipment, and robotic equipment for drilling activities. The LNG sector is a significant consumer of Subsea technology. World Oil reports ongoing innovation to address these challenges and support the growth of the Subsea Production and Processing market.

Segment Overview



1.1 Shallow water
1.2 Deepwater 1.3 Ultra-deepwater
2.1 Europe
2.2 APAC
2.3 Middle East and Africa
2.4 South America 2.5 North America



1.1 Shallow water

1.2 Deepwater 1.3 Ultra-deepwater



2.1 Europe

2.2 APAC

2.3 Middle East and Africa

2.4 South America 2.5 North America

1.1 Shallow water- The shallow water segment of the subsea production and processing market is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Shallow waters, defined as depths up to 500 feet, have been the site of offshore oil and gas exploration and production (E and P) activities for decades. Compared to deepwaters and ultra-deepwaters, drilling in shallow waters is relatively safer and more economically viable. The lower risk of oil spills and simpler drilling processes contribute to this. The rising global demand for oil and gas has led to an increase in shallow-water E and P projects worldwide. For instance, Exxon Mobil Corp. Submitted bids for 94 drilling leases in shallow waters off the Texas coastline in November 2021. Similarly, in January 2022, PTTEP and Petronas made a second gas discovery in Block SK417, located in the shallow waters off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. These developments underscore the growing trend towards shallow-water E and P activities and the resulting demand for subsea production and processing systems in these projects.

Research Analysis

The

Subsea Production and Processing market refers to the technology and infrastructure used to extract hydrocarbons from the seabed and process them before transportation to onshore facilities. This market encompasses various components such as sensors and control systems, energy management, subsea production systems, and subsea gadgets. These systems enable the optimization of drilling activities and the efficient handling of subsea separation, gas compression, boosting, and subsea wellhead operations. Vessels, diving equipment, and robotic equipment are essential for installation, maintenance, and inspection of subsea systems. Small reservoirs, often located in deep waters, are accessed through subsea trees, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines. The market continues to evolve with advancements in technology, enabling the production of energy from increasingly complex and remote locations.

Market Research Overview

The

Subsea Production and Processing market encompasses the technologies and systems used to extract hydrocarbons from the seabed in deep and ultra-deep water environments. This includes sensors and control systems for monitoring reservoir productivity, energy efficiency, and operability of subsea systems. Support programs and subsea projects utilize subsea production systems, gadgets, vessels, diving equipment, and robotic equipment for drilling activities in LNG sector, oil generation, and renewable energy sectors like Solar PV. IoT technology plays a crucial role in optimizing subsea operations. Financial, technical, and political threats necessitate the development of advanced subsea technology such as Subsea Trees, Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines, Subsea Wellhead, Boosting, Separation, Injection, Gas Compression, and various subsea systems. These technologies are essential for extracting hydrocarbons from small reservoirs and fields in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep water acreages, contributing significantly to Exploration and Production in the energy industry.

