Canadian Museum Of Nature Now Offering Free Virtual School Workshops

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers across Canada can now access free , virtual, nature-based workshops from the Canadian Museum of Nature.



Launched in March 2021, the workshops offer live and interactive sessions led by a museum educator where students can explore natural-science topics from the comfort of any Canadian classroom. All the content is adapted to meet the curricula in each province and territory.

Since its inception, the fee-based virtual school program has served 10,000 students in a total of 212 across the country.

"By now offering these workshops for free, we make natural science education more accessible to schools that may be facing budget constraints or other challenges”, says Angeline Laffin, Vice-President, Experience and Engagement of the Canadian Museum of Nature. "We are striving to create inclusive experiences that inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity about the natural world."

The three, free virtual workshops include:

Coastal Adventure: High-definition cameras and a microscope provide incredibly detailed views for students to observe live tide-pool creatures in real time. They will learn about the challenges of tide-pool habitats and the amazing adaptations of creatures such as sea stars, urchins, anemones, and more. For Grades 1 to 4, and Grade 6, depending on the province or territory, and for Elementary cycles 1 and 2 in Quebec.

Exploring Rocks and Minerals : This workshop engages students in a highly interactive introduction to geology. Students learn about the rock cycle, various rock types, the practical applications of minerals, as well as how to compare and identify mineral specimens. Like geologists, students will“read” the stories of rock formation and change. For Grades 3, 4, 5 and 7, depending on the province or territory, and for Elementary cycles 2 and 3, and Secondary cycle 1 in Quebec.

The Raven's Riddles : Students embark upon an avian adventure to solve a mystery in the museum's Bird Gallery. Participants piece together evidence from footprints, feathers, food scraps, and audio recordings to uncover hidden truths about bird adaptations. For Grades 1 to 4, and Grade 6, depending on the province or territory, and for Elementary cycles 1 and 2 in Quebec.

The virtual workshops complement the Canadian Museum of Nature's existing in-person offerings at the museum in centretown Ottawa. Both virtual and in-person workshops present a diverse selection of curriculum-based experiences.

“Our workshops are designed to spark curiosity, foster critical thinking, and cultivate a deep appreciation for science and nature,” says Dana Albright, the museum's head of programming.“We connect teachers with STEM topics using real museum science and specimens. It's an authentic educational program that students can access directly from the classroom.”

For additional information and to register, visit nature.ca/workshops .

Thank you to the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation for generously supporting school programming at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

The Raven's Riddles Virtual Workshop was developed and is delivered free of charge thanks to the generous support of the Jane Atkinson Smith Foundation.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences, and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present, and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 15-million-specimen collection, education programs, signature exhibitions, and a dynamic web site,

