1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Fairfield County

On July 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled

out in Fairfield County, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they

provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and

temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Fairfield County owners Terry and Deone Matichak are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "Our goal is to help our clients create an inviting and welcoming atmosphere for their customers with fresh, crisp parking lot markings," they said. "Our services go beyond paint, they're more of an art form to be considered community beautification! We don't just paint lines, we provide essential safety and efficiency for all motorists, the curb appeal is an added Bonus!!"

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call (203) 501-3838

or visit

to set up a free estimate.

