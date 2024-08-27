Ferrari Trento Celebrates With A Unique Bottle The FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D'italia 2024 In Monza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ferrari F1 Gran Premio d'Italia Jeroboam

2023 Monza GP Podium

Ferrari F1 Gran Premio d'Italia Jeroboam Bottle Shot

The Ferrari F1 Grand Premio d'Italia Jeroboam that pays homage to the Italian flag will be on the podium of the upcoming race

- Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari TrentoMONZA, ITALY, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Grand Prix approaches, Ferrari Trento is thrilled to unveil the Ferrari F1® Gran Premio d'Italia Jeroboam, a special, tailor-made bottle to commemorate this prestigious event. Designed to leave an indelible mark and pay homage to the Italian style, the 3 litre Trentodoc will take centre stage during the most significant moment of the race - the victory celebration on the Formula 1® podium in Monza.Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari, Ferrari Trento has a long-standing tradition of excellence in producing award winning sparkling wines using the Traditional Method. The brand is renowned for its dedication to sustainable mountain agriculture and the cultivation of high-altitude grapes, making it Italy's leading name in luxury sparkling wine. This heritage of quality and commitment is beautifully embodied in this Ferrari F1® Gran Premio d'Italia Jeroboam.The unique bottle, crafted especially for the Grand PrixTM that will take place in Monza, features a design that pays homage to the Italian flag, symbolizing national pride and the spirit of the event. Only a few bottles have been produced, each adorned with a label signifying the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners alongside an additional bottle that will be signed by the drivers on the podium and auctioned for charity on the F1® Authentics platform to benefit Make-A-Wish International ."We are proud to celebrate with this special edition bottle the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA 2024. It represents our ongoing commitment to excellence and our passion for celebrating extraordinary moments," said Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO, at Ferrari Trento. "This iconic activation is designed to not only honour the winners but also to celebrate the very meaning of what it means to be Italian and bring the Italian Art Living to the much-loved racetrack in Monza."This collaboration between Ferrari Trento and Formula 1® continues to showcase the harmonious blend of sport and elegance, underlining the importance of celebrating success with style."The Ferrari F1® Gran Premio d'Italia Jeroboam will be unveiled at the press conference in Monza on August 27, 2024.About Ferrari Trento:Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy's leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle-fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy's Trentino.Ferrari Trento has been named“Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment. The official toast of Formula 1®, Ferrari Trento can be seen on the Grand Prix podium.

