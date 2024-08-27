Rajasthan Govt Suspends SI In Head Constable Suicide Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan on Tuesday suspended Sub Inspector Aashutosh and put Additional SP Jagdish Vyas and Additional Commissioner of Anil Sharma on Awaited Postal Order (APO) status in the head constable case.

“The SIT will be formed under the ADG Crime Dinesh MN,” an official said.

An official said that a consensus has been built on seven demands raised by the family of the deceased which included giving service benefits and pension to his wife, a job on compassionate grounds for his kid and securing the future of his younger daughter among others.

Announcing service benefits, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that Rs 55 lakh will be released soon as service benefits for Babulal Bairwa, and pension will be arranged for his wife.

The state also announced that the deceased's son Tanuj Gothwal will be given an immediate compassionate job, while the elder daughter Sakshi Gothwal will get a contractual job.

The deceased younger daughter will be adopted by the police family and all expenses from her education to marriage will be borne by the police.

Head constable Babulal Bairwa committed suicide on August 20 and shared a suicide note in the WhatsApp group of police officials groups.

The six-page suicide note was found in his possession in which he held ASP Vyas, ACP Anil Sharma, SI Aashutosh and journalist Kamal Degda responsible for his death, also alleged torturing him.

Meanwhile, his family members have been sitting in a protest for the last six days demanding a SIT probe and job for a family member and decent compensation.

On Tuesday, a meeting was held in the secretariat in the presence of ACS Home, DGP and other officials where Babulal Bairwa's wife, his son and other family members of the society participated.