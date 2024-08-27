Phase 2 Of Jordan-Iraq Electricity Interconnection Project To Finish By Q1 2025 - Report

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of and Mineral Resources' 2023 Annual Report has revealed that the second phase of the Jordan-Iraq electricity interconnection project is on track for completion in the first quarter of 2025, according to the project's current schedule.

The report, published on Sunday, noted that civil and engineering works are already underway, including the procurement of materials, electrical switches, transformers and related components, as well as the of a 400 kV transmission line, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This second phase will provide electricity to the Al Qaem region of Iraq through a radial system, following the completion of a 330 kV transmission line. It also includes the completion of the interconnection at the Al Qaem substation in Iraq and the construction of the Risheh substation in Jordan.

The first phase, launched earlier this year, connected the Rutba region in Iraq to the Jordanian grid, supplying 40 MW at 132 kV via a radial system following the completion of a 150 km transmission line on the Iraqi side.

The report also highlighted the completion of technical and economic studies and the necessary agreements for the Jordan-Saudi Arabia interconnection project, including the agreements related to interconnection, operation and commercial terms.

A preliminary agreement has been reached with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development for loan and guarantee arrangements related to the Jordan-Saudi interconnection, valued at approximately $71.6 million, which are awaiting final signature before the project can start.

On the Jordan-Egypt interconnection front, the Jordanian power grid has been synchronously connected to the Egyptian grid since 1999 through a 400 kV submarine cable that runs 13 km across the Gulf of Aqaba and has a capacity of 550 MW.

The energy exchange agreement between the two countries is renewed annually, while efforts are underway to increase the capacity of the Jordan-Egypt interconnection by adding a new submarine cable with two circuits, each capable of transmitting 1,000MW.

The report further noted that the Jordan-Palestine electricity interconnection became operational in July 2022 with the establishment of the Al Rama substation, which was officially inaugurated on 24 August 2022.

The capacity to export electricity to Palestine has since been increased to 80 MW, and technical studies are underway to establish a high-voltage (132 kV) interconnection between the two countries.

Regarding the Jordan-Lebanon interconnection, an agreement has been signed for the transit of electricity from Jordan to Lebanon through the Syrian grid, as well as a contract for the supply of electricity to Lebanon in 2021. However, the project is still pending the completion of the necessary procedures.