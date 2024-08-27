UAE asks from Paris to provide Durov with consular assistance

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally requested that the French provide Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov with access to UAE consular services following his recent arrest in Paris. The United Arab Emirates Foreign issued a statement on Tuesday expressing concern over the detention of Durov, a Russian national who also holds citizenship in the United Arab Emirates, France, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.



Durov was apprehended at Paris-Le Bourget Airport last week amid a wide-ranging investigation into alleged criminal activities linked to his encrypted messaging platform, Telegram. The investigation reportedly involves charges such as drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and the distribution of child pornography.



In its statement, the United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to ensuring the welfare of its citizens abroad. “The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the case of its citizen Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who was arrested by French authorities,” the ministry said. It has formally requested that the French government expedite access to consular services for Durov, citing the importance of safeguarding its nationals’ rights and interests.



Russia has also sought consular access for Durov, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirming that an official letter has been sent to Paris. The French authorities have indicated that Durov’s arrest is part of an ongoing judicial investigation initiated on July 8, led by France's anti-cybercrime and anti-fraud offices.



The case against Durov, still unfolding, centers around allegations of serious criminal conduct associated with Telegram, a platform widely used for its secure communications capabilities. The French investigation is being conducted in close coordination with national cybercrime and fraud prevention agencies.

