National Quantum Mission To Support Startups With Grants

Chennai, Aug 27 (KNN) The National Quantum Mission's governing board is set to significantly bolster the growth of startups in the quantum sector.

In a notable announcement, Ajai Chowdhury, chairman of the board and a prominent figure at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, revealed that the board will offer grants to 10 to 15 emerging startups over the next three months. This initiative aims to accelerate their growth, scaling efforts, and international expansion.

Chowdhury made this announcement during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Conference on Quantum Communication, Measurement, and Computing (QCMC 2024) held in Chennai. This year's event is historic as it marks the first time the conference is being hosted in India.

The National Quantum Mission, which seeks to advance India's position in quantum technologies, is strategically focusing on nurturing innovation through this funding initiative.



The grants are expected to provide crucial support for startups looking to establish a global presence and drive cutting-edge developments in quantum technologies.

QCMC 2024, a five-day event, brings together leading researchers and industry professionals from around the world to discuss advancements and challenges in the field.

The conference underscores India's growing prominence in the global quantum technology landscape and highlights the country's commitment to fostering innovation in this critical area.

The forthcoming grants will be pivotal in empowering young companies to compete on an international stage and contribute to India's ambitions in the quantum sector.

This move is anticipated to stimulate significant progress and foster an ecosystem of innovation that could redefine global standards in quantum technology.

