Digitalisation, Skills, Sustainability & Healthcare Dominate 2Nd India-Singapore Ministerial

New Delhi, Aug 27 (KNN India) The 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held on August 26, 2024, in Singapore, marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

This high-level meeting reviewed progress since their inaugural roundtable in September 2022 and explored new avenues for collaboration.

The roundtable focused on assessing advancements in key areas: Digitalisation, Skills Development, Sustainability, and Healthcare & Medicine.

These sectors have been foundational to the India-Singapore strategic partnership, driving joint initiatives that have fostered mutual benefits and reinforced their commitment to collaborative growth.

A notable outcome of the discussions was the decision to introduce two new pillars to their partnership: Advanced Manufacturing and Connectivity.

The Advanced Manufacturing pillar will enhance industrial collaboration, technological innovation, and production efficiency. Meanwhile, the Connectivity pillar aims to improve infrastructure links to boost trade, investment, and mobility between the two countries.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Singapore was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, and other senior officials. These meetings underscored the high value both nations place on their partnership.

In addition to the roundtable discussions, Indian ministers engaged with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, further solidifying the bilateral relationship.

The decision to host the next ISMR in India underscores the ongoing commitment to this high-level dialogue.

The 2nd ISMR was a pivotal event in strengthening India-Singapore relations. By expanding their cooperation and engaging in meaningful high-level discussions, both countries have demonstrated their dedication to a dynamic and evolving partnership.

This meeting not only reaffirms the strategic importance of their relationship but also sets the stage for future collaborations that promise to benefit both nations and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

