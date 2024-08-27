Another Cheetah 'Pawan' Dies Due To 'Drowning' In MP's Kuno National Park
8/27/2024 10:26:32 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Namibian cheetah, Pawan, died in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The latest cheetah fatality at KNP was reported weeks after a five-month-old cub of African cheetah, Gamini, died on August 5.
The male cheetah, Pawan, was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst bushes without any movement at around 10.30 AM on Tuesday, as per a statement issued by the office of the Additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (APCCF) and Director of Lion Project, Uttam Sharma.
