MFA Estonia Condemns Russia's“Barbaric” Strikes On Ukraine
Date
8/27/2024 9:16:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsakhna, reacted to the second consecutive Russian missile and drones attack on Ukraine, saying it shows the lack of "morality and humanity."
The top diplomat addressed the issue on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Russia has continuously bombed Ukraine and its people for days now. Their barbaric attacks against civilians and infrastructure are showing the lack of Russia's morality and humanity," Tsakhna wrote.
He urged Western democracies to do "more for Ukraine" until "its people can sleep calmly in their beds and not in shelters."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 26, as a result of the Russian missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, 15 regions were affected. At least seven people were killed and 47 were injured. Damage to energy facilities was recorded in several regions.
As a result of the Russian strike on August 27, a total of 28 infrastructure sites in 13 settlements sustained damage.
