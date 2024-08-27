SBU Nabs Russian Spy In Mykolaiv
8/27/2024 9:16:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian federal Security Service (FSB) who had been spying on Ukrainian military in Mykolaiv.
That is according to the SBU press center , as reported by Ukrinform
Information about the Ukrainian Marines bases and hubs where weapons and ammunition are stored was of priority interest for the enemy. For the mission, the FSB remotely recruited an ex-convict who had spent almost 20 years in prison for murder and robbery, offering the man money for clandestine cooperation.
The FSB asset operated under cover, working as a courier for a local delivery company. He would travel the area to mark the locations of military assets and send sensitive data to his handler via a messenger.
The SBU detained the traitor as he was doing reconnaissance of a potential target. During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of his correspondence with the Russians was seized.
Currently, the perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU detained a Kharkiv-based driver, who on the instructions of the Russian intelligence agencies, spied on Patriot air defense systems, fortifications, and military personnel.
