Flipkart Delivers Laptop In 13 Minutes, Surprises Customer With Special Gift After Viral Social Media Post

In an unusual incident, Sunny R Gupta, a software developer from Bengaluru, received a laptop from giant Flipkart in a record-breaking 13 minutes, leaving netizens stunned. Gupta's social post about his experience sparked widespread attention, prompting Flipkart to gift him a laptop bag as a token of appreciation.

Gupta, who was attending a casual meetup at Starbucks, had been browsing for a Windows laptop on both and Flipkart. When he found a suitable model on Flipkart with a 15-minute delivery option, he decided to try it out, thinking it would be more convenient than waiting for standard delivery. To his astonishment, the laptop arrived in just 13 minutes, and he shared his experience in real-time on social media.

“To my surprise, the laptop arrived in just 13 minutes, and I posted about it in real-time,” Sunny shared.



The post quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and widespread media coverage. Gupta clarified that his intention was not to create a viral moment but to share his genuine surprise. Flipkart's marketing team later reached out to him and offered a laptop bag as a gesture for the attention his experience had generated. He also added that this is not any marketing stunt of planned promotion.

Flipkart's new service, Flipkart Minutes, offers rapid delivery of not just daily essentials but also premium gadgets like laptops, often at prices around 10% lower than its competitors. The service is currently available in select Bengaluru areas.

