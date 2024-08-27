Emoji® X Gnoce Launch An Exclusive Collection Of Luxury Jewelry Featuring Everyone's Favorite Emojis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emoji x Gnoce Fine Jewelry Collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The emoji® brand, home of beloved yellow faces and cherished icons, has partnered with fine jewelry brand Gnoce to launch an exclusive collection of jewelry inspired by the world's most loved emojis. Together they're bringing the joy and expressiveness of emojis to life in a new and luxurious way with a whimsical collection of jewelry that infuses the playful essence of everyone's favorite emojis into intricately crafted high-end jewelry.

The charming collection features 26 uniquely designed charms, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, each inspired by the brand's universally recognized and expressive emoji® brand icons. Crafted from premium 925 sterling silver with select pieces adorned in exquisite 18k gold plating, the collection highlights icons from the classic“poop” to the beloved“heart”,“laughing face”,“kissy face” and more. Meticulously crafted in gold and silver finishes, these pieces offer a sophisticated way to express yourself and show off your favorite emoji, creating an immersive experience that enhances the joy of wearing and sharing these icons.

The iconic brand collection - The Gnoce x emoji® - is now available worldwide on Gnoce's official website ( ). This partnership underscores the brand's commitment to creativity and self-expression, inviting fans to incorporate the playful and universal language of icons into their everyday style with a touch of sophistication

"We are thrilled to partner with Gnoce on this captivating collection," said Marco Hüsges, CEO and Founder of emoji® Company. "These designs beautifully encapsulate the joy and creativity that icons bring to our daily lives, and we can't wait to see how people will use these pieces to share their unique stories."

Jack Lin, CEO of Gnoce, remarked, "Working with emoji® has allowed us to merge a playful spirit with our commitment to quality and self-expression. This collection provides a unique opportunity for our customers to convey their emotions and experiences in a way that resonates personally and universally."

emoji® - The Iconic Brand

The emoji company is the proprietor of the emoji® trademark, registered for a vast array of goods and services in over 150 countries. Its extensive rights portfolio encompasses over 1,000 trademarks and over 25,000 emoji® brand icons and designs. These are available for legal licensing and merchandising, including promotions, events, and marketing campaigns. The emoji® brand, recognized globally, collaborates with over 1,400 renowned license partners, including giants like Sony Pictures Animation, PUMA, L ́Oreal, and Burger King. Celebrated as the 3rd most influential brand behind Lego and Coca-Cola by a leading industry publication and with a retail revenue of more than 3 billion US$ in the past 6 years the emoji company stands at the # 66 position among the Top 150 Global Licensors, cementing its status as a universal lifestyle brand of unprecedented influence.

For more information visit: or contact: ...

emoji® is a registered trademark of the emoji company GmbH. © 2015-2024 emoji company GmbH. All rights reserved.

Gnoce Trading Co., Limited

Founded in 2015, the brand was born from the belief that jewelry should be a source of joy and a celebration of life's most treasured moments. With a focus on unique, customizable designs, the brand offers a wide array of styles that empower individuals to tell their own stories and create lasting memories. Every piece is meticulously designed and handcrafted with care, using sterling silver plated with luminous 18K gold. To preserve its brilliance, each design is enhanced with advanced e-coating technology. The pieces are further elevated with the addition of shimmering crystals, exquisite cubic zirconia, ethically sourced opals, and other carefully chosen gems, infusing each piece with timeless elegance and sparkle.

For more information about the collection and upcoming events, please visit .

