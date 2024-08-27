Esports World Cup: ESL R1, PUBG: Battlegrounds and Rocket League Grand Finals close out inaugural edition in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 26 August 2024:

The last Grand Finals of the inaugural Esports World Cup took center stage at Boulevard Riyadh City on Sunday with a trio of tournament winners etching their names in the esports history books forever by becoming world champions.

First up on the final ‘Super Sunday’ bill of 2024 was the ESL R1 finale. Team Redline emerged victorious in the Teams’ Championship, taking the title with 300 points for the $140,000 first prize – 150 clear of Team Vitality in second.

Another club that joined Team Redline in becoming a first-time EWC tournament winner was Soniqs. After 12 rounds of action over two non-stop days of action, the American outfit clinched victory in the PUBG: Battlegrounds Grand Final with a total score of 113 – edging out second-placed Petrichor Road of China who finished on 109 points.

The Rocket League Grand Final then brought the eight weeks of elite competition to a close in Riyadh as Team BDS added a second EWC title to their Rainbow Six Siege winners’ trophy – overcoming Team Falcons 4-2.

The inaugural Esports World Cup took place for eight successive weeks from July 3 – August 25, welcoming 1,500 athletes and over 200 clubs to compete for a world-record $60 million prize pool across 22 tournaments and 21 games.





