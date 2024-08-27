French prosecutors outline probable law cases against Durov

(MENAFN) French prosecutors have unveiled a list of potential charges against Telegram founder Pavel Durov, which include serious allegations such as complicity in drug trafficking, money laundering, and aiding the distribution of child pornography. Durov, who is 39 and holds multiple citizenships, including French, was arrested by French authorities on Saturday upon his arrival in Paris from Azerbaijan via private jet.



In a statement released on Monday, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau detailed that Durov’s arrest is part of an extensive criminal investigation targeting an unnamed individual. The investigation, which began last month, encompasses a dozen potential charges against Durov. These charges include facilitating narcotics distribution, engaging in money laundering and organized crime, and contributing to the spread of child pornography. Additionally, Durov is under scrutiny for allegedly refusing to assist in investigations related to cybercrime and financial misconduct.



Criminal investigations in France are managed by specialized magistrates, and the announcement of charges often occurs before the completion of evidence collection. The process can be lengthy, with the possibility of charges being dropped if evidence fails to substantiate the claims. The ongoing investigation is being handled by France's anti-cybercrime and anti-fraud units.



In response to the allegations, Telegram has issued a statement labeling the claims as “absurd,” asserting that it is unreasonable to hold the platform or its owner responsible for any misuse of the service. The company emphasized its compliance with local regulations, including the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and sanctions against Russia.

MENAFN27082024000045015687ID1108605029