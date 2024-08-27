Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer lineup features key matches such as Galatasaray vs. Young Boys and RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv in the playoffs.



The day's schedule also includes games from Brazil's Serie B, La Liga, Saudi League , and others.



See the timings and where to watch today's soccer games live:

Saudi League







12:45 PM - Al Fateh vs. Al Ahli - GOAT

3:00 PM - Al Fayha vs. Al Nassr - GOAT Channel







2:00 PM - Mallorca vs. Sevilla - ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:30 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona - Disney+





3:45 PM - Preussen Munster vs. Stuttgart - ESPN 3 and Disney+







4:00 PM - Galatasaray vs. Young Boys - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - Sparta Prague vs. Malmo - Max

4:00 PM - RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv - Space and Max





8:00 PM - Portuguesa vs. São Bento - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







9:00 PM - Brusque vs. Sport - GOAT Channel and Premiere

9:30 PM - Coritiba vs. Avaí - SporTV and Premiere





