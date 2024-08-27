Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Timings
Date
8/27/2024 5:00:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer lineup features key matches such as Galatasaray vs. Young Boys and RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League playoffs.
The day's schedule also includes games from Brazil's Serie B, La Liga, Saudi League , and others.
See the timings and where to watch today's soccer games live:
Saudi League
12:45 PM - Al Fateh vs. Al Ahli - GOAT channel
3:00 PM - Al Fayha vs. Al Nassr - GOAT Channel
La Liga
2:00 PM - Mallorca vs. Sevilla - ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona - Disney+
German League
3:45 PM - Preussen Munster vs. Stuttgart - ESPN 3 and Disney+
UEFA Champions League (Playoffs)
4:00 PM - Galatasaray vs. Young Boys - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Sparta Prague vs. Malmo - Max
4:00 PM - RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv - Space and Max
Copa Paulista
8:00 PM - Portuguesa vs. São Bento - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Brazilian Serie B
9:00 PM - Brusque vs. Sport - GOAT Channel and Premiere
9:30 PM - Coritiba vs. Avaí - SporTV and Premiere
Where to watch the Galatasaray vs. Young Boys game live
- The game between Galatasaray and Young Boys will be broadcast live on TNT and Max at 4:00 PM.
What time is the RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv game?
The RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv match will be broadcast live on Space and Max at 4:00 PM.
Which channel will show the Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona game?
The Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona game will be aired live on Disney+ at 4:30 PM.
Which soccer games are airing live today?
No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band today.
Which games are live on cable TV?
ESPN:
2:00 PM - Mallorca vs. Sevilla - La Liga
3:45 PM - Preussen Munster vs. Stuttgart - German League
SporTV:
9:30 PM - Coritiba vs. Avaí - Brazilian Serie B
TNT:
4:00 PM - Galatasaray vs. Young Boys - UEFA Champions League (Playoffs)
Space:
4:00 PM - RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League (Playoffs)
Where to watch and which games are live and online today?
Disney+:
12:45 PM - Al Fateh vs. Al Ahli - Saudi League
2:00 PM - Mallorca vs. Sevilla - La Liga
3:00 PM - Al Fayha vs. Al Nassr - Saudi League
3:45 PM - Preussen Munster vs. Stuttgart - German League
4:30 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona - La Liga
GOAT Channel:
12:45 PM - Al Fateh vs. Al Ahli - Saudi League
3:00 PM - Al Fayha vs. Al Nassr - Saudi League
9:00 PM - Brusque vs. Sport - Brazilian Serie B
Max:
4:00 PM - Galatasaray vs. Young Boys - UEFA Champions League (Playoffs)
4:00 PM - Sparta Prague vs. Malmo - UEFA Champions League (Playoffs)
4:00 PM - RB Salzburg vs. Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League (Playoffs)
Futebol Paulista (YouTube):
8:00 PM - Portuguesa vs. São Bento - Copa Paulista
Globoplay:
9:00 PM - Brusque vs. Sport - Brazilian Serie B
9:30 PM - Coritib vs. Avaí - Brazilian Serie B
