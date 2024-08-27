SpaceX to launch groundbreaking mission with first-ever commercial spacewalk

(MENAFN) SpaceX is set to launch a groundbreaking mission on Tuesday, featuring the first-ever commercial spacewalk. The Polaris Dawn mission is scheduled to lift off at 3:38 a.m. Eastern Time from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission will be notable for its inclusion of four civilians embarking on their first human spaceflight. The crew includes Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon.



The mission aims to push the boundaries of human space exploration by reaching the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo program. One of the mission's highlights will be the execution of the first commercial spacewalk, marking a significant milestone in private space ventures. This spacewalk will demonstrate the capabilities of commercial space operations and expand the potential for future private sector activities in space.



In addition to the spacewalk, the crew will conduct 36 research studies and experiments from 31 partner institutions. These research efforts are designed to advance human health both on Earth and in the context of long-duration spaceflight. The mission will also include testing Starlink’s laser-based communication technology, which aims to improve space communication capabilities and support the ongoing development of SpaceX’s space infrastructure.



This mission represents a significant step forward in space exploration, showcasing the potential for commercial entities to take on roles traditionally reserved for governmental space agencies. The Polaris Dawn mission not only aims to achieve remarkable milestones in human spaceflight but also to contribute valuable research and technological advancements for future space missions.

