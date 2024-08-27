4 Dead, 15 Injured In Waziristan Bombing

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Four people have been killed and 15 others wounded in an explosion in Pakistan's North Waziristan district.

Local sources say an assailant strapped explosives to his body targeted the vehicle of ex-rebel commander Usman - alias Lewanay - in Razmak area on Monday.

Dawn reported the former commander, who has surrendered to the state, escaped unscathed in the explosion.

At least four were killed and 15 others in the blast, the newspaper said, adding two of the dead could not be identified as their bodies were mutilated beyond recognition.

Medical Superintendent Dr Hamidullah said an emergency was declared at the Miranshah Hospital soon after the blast. The injured were provided medical assistance.

Six of the injured individuals, who were in critical condition, were referred to a hospital in Bannu district for treatment, he added.

In recent months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have witnessed a surge in violent incidents.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the Razmak blast, offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

Efforts for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country would continue, vowed the president, who also prayed for the departed souls.

