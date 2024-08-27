OMRON Healthcare To Attend And Sponsor ESC Congress 2024 In London

Logo:



Prior to the event, the second annual meeting of the AF Screen International Collaboration will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024. This research group consists of more than 200 well known researchers in AFib from 40 countries, led by a scientific committee of international experts in heart rhythm disorders. During this meeting, participants will have the opportunity to elaborate and agree on future steps to promote discussion and research around AFib detection to reduce stroke risks. OMRON supports this important initiative through an unrestricted educational grant.

The ESC Congress 2024 is an annual scientific meeting organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) to advance and improve the knowledge of cardiologists, cardiovascular nurses, and allied professionals through the presentation of the latest clinical trials and research on cardiac disease. The spotlight of ESC Congress 2024 will be "Personalizing Cardiovascular Care"; a topic devoted to empowering patients through tailored treatments to improve outcomes, reduce risk, and redefine the standard of care. The event will bring together professionals from around the world to exchange information.

The theme of the OMRON sponsored Satellite symposium is "Screening for AFib and hypertension: time to act now" and the notable experts, including Professor Ben Freedman, Honorary Professor of Cardiology at the University of Sydney, will discuss the clinical research results on the importance of early detection of AFib, as well as research on the possibility of early detection using new technologies. AFib, an arrhythmia that is said to be a factor in cardiogenic cerebral embolism. The lecture will also include research on the risk of developing AFib in hypertensive patients. The OMRON blood pressure monitor with a built-in ECG, OMRON Complete, was used in these clinical trials.

Aiming for "Zero cerebro-cardiovascular events," OMRON Healthcare has been working on advancing the ways of detecting possible AFib at an early stage. AFib is a prevalent arrhythmia, and a key risk factor in developing heart failure and stroke. Early AFib detection and treatment can help prevent serious complications, however, the challenge is that 50-87%* of patients with AFib are initially asymptomatic, making early detection difficult. In particular, people with high blood pressure are at high risk for AFib. OMRON Healthcare has been developing a variety of devices and services that enable anyone to easily monitor blood pressure and record ECG at home to increase early detection of AFib risk. In addition, OMRON Healthcare is actively supporting clinical research and participating in events together with global medical professionals and is developing academic activities to build evidence that will benefit disease treatment and health promotion. OMRON Healthcare will continue to promote academic activities globally, develop devices and services, and contribute to empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest.