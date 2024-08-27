Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats Ahead Of Emergency Release, '...Toh Sar Kaat Bhi Sakte Hai'. Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who has recently been embroiled in controversy due to her comments on the farmers' protest, has now received death threats ahead of the release of her Emergency. In the film, the plays the role of former Prime of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is slated to be released on September 6.

The actor has retweeted a posted by a user on X. In the 55-second clip, a man can be heard saying,“Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I'm a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and in my Maharashtra, I'm saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals.”

Another person is heard saying,“History cannot be changed. And if it seen in the movie that he is a terrorist, fir yaad rakhna jiska movie kar rahi hai uska kya scene hua tha. Remember who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. Jo hume ungli karte hai, vo ungli hi chatka dete hai hum... Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai.”

Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht had demanded an immediate ban on the movie and claimed that Ranaut's film is an attempt to“character assassinate” the Sikhs and create a narrative against them.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had held a press conference wherein he had called for an FIR against the BJP MP, while expressing objection against the film. He had noted that there have been multiple instances in the past where Sikh sentiments were hurt due to the community's misrepresentation in films.

On the other hand, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht Gyani Raghbir Singh claimed that the film“deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.” He also said the movie“disrespects” the community and accused Ranaut of“deliberately character assassinating” Sikhs.

Ranaut had revealed her film 'Emergency' in 2021 and later specified that, although it's a political drama, it does not serve as a biopic of Indira Gandhi. Besides playing the lead role, the actress is also directing the movie. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade. Talpade will portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher will appear as Jayaprakash Narayan, and the late Satish Kaushik will play the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram.

(With inputs from agencies)