Elon Musk On Mark Zuckerberg's Censorship Allegations, 'Sounds Like A...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's allegations regarding censorship demands by the Joe Biden -Kamala Harris administration during the pandemic.

In a post on his own social X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk quoted the Party post on Zuckerberg 's allegations and wrote,“Sounds like a First Amendment violation”.

He seemed to be suggesting that such moves by the ruling administration would constitute a violation of the American First Amendment rights.

| Biden-Harris administration pushed Meta to censor Covid content: Mark Zuckerberg| Mumbai local train update: Western line to remain affected from today; details US First Amendment Rights

The United States' First Amendment Rights as mentioned in its Constitution grant citizens the freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly and protest.

The US Congress website states the First Amendment as:“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”





| Mark Zuckerberg says goal is to be 'neutral' on politics 'X Supports All Viewpoints'

Musk in another post also stated that his own social media platform 'X'“supports all viewpoints” within legal bounds, and asked users to“yell” at him if it doesn't.

“Just want to reiterate that this platform really is meant to support all viewpoints within the bounds of the laws of countries, even those of people with whom I vehemently disagree and personally dislike. If that doesn't seem to be happening, please yell at me (ideally on X),” Musk wrote.

To another user suggesting that Zuckerberg was“inspired by Musk”, the billionaire replied:“Whatever the reason, it's a step in the right direction.”

| The mysterious middlemen helping Russia's war machine Mark Zuckerberg's Allegations

Zuckerberg, CEO of social media and tech giant Meta , in a letter to the US Congress' House Judiciary Committee, alleged that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration“repeatedly pressured” his company to censor posts related to COVID-19,“including humour and satire”, ANI reported.