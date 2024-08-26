(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The global rings size is estimated to grow by USD 45.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

8.53%

during the forecast period. Increasing demand for wedding rings

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing focus of vendors on brand endorsement. However,

availability of counterfeit rings in market

Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 45.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries China, US, India, UK, and France Key companies profiled Brilliant Earth LLC, Charles and Colvard Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, David Yurman Enterprises LLC, GIVA Jewellery, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora Jewelry LLC, PC Jeweller Ltd., ROBBINS BROS, Signet Jewelers Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The LVMH group, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Tiffany and Co

Market Driver

Vendors in the rings market employ celebrity endorsements as an effective marketing strategy to captivate consumer interest and establish a favorable brand image. This approach offers several advantages, such as increased brand recognition through association with familiar faces, enhanced customer trust in product quality, and extended reach through continuous advertisement exposure. Notable brands like Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Titan, and Pandora have utilized this strategy for decades. Recent endorsements include Tiffany's campaign featuring Hailey Bieber for their T Collection and Swarovski's partnership with Bella Hadid. These collaborations not only boost sales but also fortify customer relationships, contributing to the growth of the global rings market.



The jewelry industry is seeing a trend towards ethical materials in ring production. Wedding rings, traditionally made of gold or platinum, are now being crafted from alternative metals. Blending machines and powerful machinery are used to create unique metal alloys, resulting in contemporary wedding bands. Gemstones like sapphires, rubies, and diamonds add color and value to these designs. Smart Rings are the new trend, integrating sensors for activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and even contactless payments. With the rise of wearable devices and IoT, these smart rings offer features like GPS tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, and even blood oxygen and ECG monitoring. The future of the rings market lies in the fusion of jewelry sales and technology, offering functional beauty for modern consumers.



The global rings market faces a significant challenge from the prevalence of counterfeit rings . This issue negatively impacts sales of branded rings, creating an unbalanced competitive landscape. Counterfeit rings are often sold at lower prices than authentic ones, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between the two. The Asia Pacific region, particularly developing countries like China, is a major source of counterfeit jewelry, including rings. These fake rings are then exported to developed markets, such as the US, leading to substantial financial losses. The poor quality and non-compliance with manufacturing standards of counterfeit rings can damage consumer trust in international brands, hindering their growth in emerging markets. Several e-commerce platforms in China sell counterfeit rings, exacerbating the problem. As a result, the presence of counterfeit rings is expected to impede the growth of the global rings market during the forecast period. In the dynamic world of jewelry sales, Rings Market faces unique challenges with the rise of contemporary wedding rings made from alternative metals and colorful gemstones like sapphires and rubies. Traditional rings made of diamonds continue to dominate, but wearable technology integration is transforming the industry. Smart Rings, equipped with sensors for activity tracking, heart rate monitors, and even GPS tracking, offer health and wellness benefits. Bluetooth and NFC technology enable contactless payments and smart home control. Fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers seek rings with advanced features like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG monitoring, and sleep tracking. Jewelry sales must adapt to this tech-driven landscape, integrating IoT devices and wearable technology seamlessly. Accelerometers, gyroscopes, and other sensors ensure accurate tracking, while Wi-Fi connectivity and data transfer facilitate seamless interaction with smartphones and smart homes. Fashion and personalization remain essential, but wearable technology's functional benefits are increasingly important to consumers.

This rings market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Women 2.2 Men



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Offline-

The offline distribution channel, which includes specialty stores , department stores, exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, and premium fashion stores, accounts for the majority of revenue in the global rings market. Vendors invest in brand-owned organized retail stores to expand their market reach and customer base. For instance, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group aims to increase its POS facilities from 4,850 stores to over 7,000 by 2025. Technology adoption, such as cloud kiosks, enhances the shopping experience and transaction efficiency. Vendors also invest in jewelry crafting to produce innovative designs at affordable prices, increasing the visibility of branded rings and driving market growth. Chow Tai Fook's innovation center and jewelry crafting facility in Bangkok optimize high-volume production, supplying new jewelry designs to its stores. Organized retailing growth increases customer familiarity with various ring types, driving value sales in the global rings market.

The Rings Market is experiencing a significant transformation as traditional jewelry pieces evolve into high-tech accessories. Ethical materials, such as recycled gold, are increasingly popular in the creation of wedding rings and other bands. The ring finger is no longer just a symbol of love, but also a platform for advanced technology. Blending machinery and powerful machinery are used to combine metal, often gold, to create valuable wedding bands. Smart Rings are the new trend, integrating sensors for activity tracking, heart rate monitors, gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and even blood oxygen and ECG monitoring. These rings connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, offering features like timekeeping, navigation, smart home control, and fashion and personalization options. Wearable technology has taken the jewelry industry to new heights, merging health and wellness with fashion.

The Rings Market is a significant segment of the Jewelry industry, focusing on the production and sales of various ring design , primarily for weddings. Ethical materials, such as recycled metals, are increasingly popular, with gold and platinum being the most valued. Blending machines and powerful machinery are used to create unique alloys and blend different metals. Gemstones, including sapphires, rubies, and diamonds, add color and value to these rings. Smart Rings are the latest trend, integrating technology such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, heart rate monitors, GPS tracking, and sleep tracking. Alternative metals and metal wedding bands are also gaining popularity. The market is expanding with the integration of IoT devices, contactless payments, smart homes, and wearable technology, offering features like fitness tracking, health monitoring, timekeeping, navigation, smart home control, and fashion and personalization. NFC Technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, and data transfer are essential for seamless integration with smartphones.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

End-user



Women

Men

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

