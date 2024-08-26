JOURDEN COX SET TO PREMIERE BOLD NEW PROJECT STRAIGHT, NO CHASE AT EXCLUSIVE RELEASE PARTY IN NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Invited to Join Rising Star for a Night of Music, Storytelling, and Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The is buzzing with excitement as emerging artist Jourden Cox prepares to unveil her much-anticipated EP "Straight, No Chase" at an exclusive release party in New York City. The event will take place at the iconic Brooklyn Chop House on August 28th at 7 PM, offering a unique opportunity for media to experience the debut of a track that promises to be a game-changer in 2024."Straight, No Chase" isn't just a new release; it's a bold statement that challenges the status quo. With its raw lyrics and powerful production, this track captures the essence of Jourden Cox's artistic journey-a journey defined by authenticity, resilience, and a refusal to compromise. Media representatives are invited to be the first to hear this groundbreaking single in an intimate, exclusive setting, alongside industry insiders and influencers.Jourden Cox has quickly become a name to watch, thanks to her unique sound that blends hip hop r&b with soulful undertones. Her new project, "Straight, No Chase" reflects her evolution as an artist and serves as an anthem for anyone striving to stay true to themselves in a world that often demands conformity. This release party at Brooklyn Chop House is not just a celebration of music but a celebration of authenticity-a theme that resonates deeply in today's cultural landscape.Event highlights will include an exclusive live performance, Jourden Cox will perform "Straight, No Chase" live for the first time, offering an immersive experience that captures the emotion and energy of the track. There will also be an artist Q&A, and the media will have the opportunity to engage with Jourden in a candid Q&A session, where she will discuss the inspiration behind the single, her creative process, and what fans can expect next.Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with industry professionals, influencers, and fellow media representatives in a relaxed, upscale environment.Covering the release of "Straight, No Chase" offers a chance to highlight a rising star who is not only making waves musically but also contributing to a larger cultural conversation. The evening at Brooklyn Chop House on August 28th will promise to be both memorable and meaningful.RSVP Details:Imani Stevens or Arkell Cox......For Press Inquiries and RSVP, Contact: ...

