Cinc Syrskyi Discussed With Cavoli Course Of Hostilities And Strengthening Of Air Defense
Date
8/26/2024 3:14:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi informed Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli about the progress of hostilities in various parts of the frontline during a telephone conversation.
According to Ukrinform, the relevant information was published on the Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“I had a conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of U.S. Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.
I informed them about the situation and the course of hostilities in different areas of the front,” the statement said.
Read also:
Ukraine controls 93 settlements in Kursk region – CinC Syrskyi
It is noted that Syrskyi expressed gratitude for the military assistance provided and outlined the main needs, in particular for ammunition, military equipment and other weapons.
The parties also discussed the issue of strengthening air defense to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.
As a reminder, on Independence Day, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi awarded Ukrainian defenders for their active actions in the Kursk sector.
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108602569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.