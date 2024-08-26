Cinc Syrskyi Discussed With Cavoli Course Of Hostilities And Strengthening Of Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi informed Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli about the progress of hostilities in various parts of the frontline during a telephone conversation.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant information was published on the Telegram of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I had a conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of U.S. Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

I informed them about the situation and the course of hostilities in different areas of the front,” the statement said.

It is noted that Syrskyi expressed gratitude for the military assistance provided and outlined the main needs, in particular for ammunition, military equipment and other weapons.

The parties also discussed the issue of strengthening air defense to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

As a reminder, on Independence Day, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi awarded Ukrainian defenders for their active actions in the Kursk sector.