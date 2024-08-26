Minister El-Khatib, US Ambassador discuss boosting trade, investment relations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of and Foreign Trade, welcomed Herro Mustafa Garg, the US Ambassador to Cairo, along with her delegation. The meeting reviewed the shared economic relations and explored ways to develop and strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two nations in the coming phase.









The Minister emphasized that Egypt and the United States enjoy stable bilateral relations based on a long history of fruitful and constructive cooperation across various fields and levels. He highlighted the importance of building on the strategic economic relations between Cairo and Washington to increase bilateral trade and joint investments, benefiting both the Egyptian and American economies.

El-Khatib also noted the significance of the agreements signed between Egypt and the United States in enhancing bilateral trade and joint investment projects.

During the meeting, the Minister and the US Ambassador discussed the key points of the upcoming second session of the US-Egypt Joint Economic Commission, scheduled to be held in Washington on September 4th and 5th. The session will include meetings between the two sides at both official and business levels. The first day will focus on discussions between government representatives to follow up on the outcomes of the first session, present economic updates in Egypt, and discuss investment incentives and challenges facing companies, as well as investment opportunities in Egypt. The second day will concentrate on aligning private-sector partnerships in both countries with Egypt's priority sectors.

The US Ambassador in Cairo affirmed her country's commitment to strengthening the framework of joint economic cooperation with Egypt, particularly in trade, investment, energy, and environmental sectors. She expressed the US Embassy's keen interest in the upcoming session of the US-Egypt Joint Economic Commission and its dedication to achieving the desired outcomes from this important meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sameh Aboulnenein, Assistant Foreign Minister for American Affairs; Hossam Heiba, Chairperson of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones; Christopher Reiker, Minister Counselor for Agricultural Affairs; Elizabeth Stratton, Officer for Trade and Investment Affairs; Erin Cole, Deputy Commercial Attaché at the US Embassy; as well as Mohamed Youssef and Hiba El-Gamal from the Investment Promotion Department at the General Authority for Investment.