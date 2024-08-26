Chelated Minerals Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.44 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chelated Minerals Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The chelated minerals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.32 billion in 2023 to $4.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of micronutrient deficiencies, rising demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, expansion of animal feed industry, growing agriculture practices, government initiatives for micronutrient application.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chelated minerals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued expansion of precision agriculture, rising awareness of sustainable agriculture, growing demand for organic food production, expansion of animal husbandry practices, government support for sustainable agriculture.

Growth Driver Of The Chelated Minerals Market

Increasing demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost the growth of the chelated minerals market going forward. Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. The chelated minerals are marketed as superior to other mineral supplements in the diet because they are more easily assimilated by the body (more bioavailable) than non-chelated minerals. Hence, the increasing demand for dietary supplements will create the demand for chelated minerals market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chelated minerals market include Archer Daniel Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Balchem Inc., Nutreco N.V., BASF SE, Kemin Industries Inc., Alltech Inc.

Major companies operating in the chelated minerals market are focused on advancement by utilizing cutting-edge processes such as the chelation process to enhance nutrient absorption. The chelation process is a chemical technique where a chelating agent forms a stable complex with a metal ion, enhancing its solubility and bioavailability for various applications.

Segments:

1) By Type: Calcium Chelated Minerals, Copper Chelated Minerals, Zinc Chelated Minerals, Chromium Chelated Minerals, Iron Chelated Minerals, Other Chelated Minerals

2) By Chelating Agent: Amino Acid, Polysaccharide Complex, Proteinate, Other Chelating Agents

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid

4) By Application: Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Functional Food And Beverages, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chelated minerals market in 2023. The regions covered in the chelated minerals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Chelated Minerals Market Definition

Chelated minerals are minerals that have been bonded to a chelating agent, such as an organic or amino acid, to increase absorption. It is used to promote normal growth, stabilize bipolar illness, strengthen muscles and bones, and improve immune system function and overall health.

Chelated Minerals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chelated Minerals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chelated minerals market size, chelated minerals market drivers and trends, chelated minerals market major players, chelated minerals competitors' revenues, chelated minerals market positioning, and chelated minerals market growth across geographies. The chelated minerals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

