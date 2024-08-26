WTTS 4 EPILEPSY UNVEILS THE NEW ANTHEM 'EPILEPSY GET OUT,' AMPLIFYING THE MESSAGE OF EPILEPSY AWARENESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WTTS 4 Epilepsy has unveiled a new anthem, "Epilepsy Get Out!" This song will empower affected individuals, pushing for more research, advocacy, and awareness.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WTTS 4 EPILEPSY, A renowned source of information and education on Epilepsy has a song designed to motivate individuals with epilepsy and their caregivers to advocate for the cause. The song brings a lively Caribbean vibe to a cheerful tune, sending a strong message for Epilepsy to depart, disappear, and stay away! The song confronts a challenging situation and guides you towards empowerment, activism, motivation, and beyond. The essence of this song aligns perfectly with the mission of WTTS 4 EPILEPSY, which aims to offer support and aid in accessing care and treatment for individuals with chronic, rare, and incapacitating illnesses by promoting collaboration, advocacy, and education/awareness. They also envision a world free from epilepsy. The piece was co-written and produced by Reggie Halsey and co-written and performed by National Gospel Recording Artist Hope Sheree as a gift to the organization. The track is now accessible for purchase on all music platforms. You can enjoy the song on Apple Music and various other streaming platforms. Additionally, you can choose to support the organization by making a $5 donation to receive your own copy of the song from their official website.

THE WTTS 4 EPILEPSY STORY

On September 2, 2019, founders Tanisha and Bobby Graves encountered a moment that would change their lives forever. This day would be unforgettable for them. Tanisha made a heartbreaking discovery when she found her son, Marquis Devon Chapman, unresponsive in bed while trying to adjust his pillow. When she turned him over, she realized that her cherished son had passed away tragically due to S.U.D.E.P (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy).

As a result, When The Trumpet Sounds (WTTS) was established by the couple on March 25, 2021. Their mission is to unite parents, patients, medical professionals, and insurance providers. It is time to foster collaboration, empathy, and find solutions together. Let us heed Marquis' words, "I Pulled The Sun Out For You." Let us honor Marquis's vision and strive for a future with a cure, sparing others the pain of losing a loved one to epilepsy. Epilepsy brings many challenges (disparities, stigma, S.U.D.E.P., and lack of support for minorities), and we aim to bring awareness to these issues. Recently, the WTTS 4 Epilepsy team has been conducting training sessions on seizure awareness in police stations and judicial court systems. Check out for advocacy, training, support, and to buy the incredible memoir written by Tanisha Tyler-Graves for her son, titled "I Pulled The Sun Out For You".

