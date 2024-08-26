Russian, Indian Navy leaders conduct discussions on improving cooperation

(MENAFN) Russian Naval Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Moiseev recently visited New Delhi to engage in high-level discussions with Indian naval and military officials, including Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and General Anil Chauhan, marking a significant step in deepening defense and maritime ties between Russia and India.



This visit follows Indian Prime Narendra Modi's recent trip to Moscow, where he and Russian President Vladimir agreed to broaden cooperation, including in the military sector. Modi is scheduled to continue his engagements with visits to Poland and Ukraine later this week, further emphasizing the active and evolving nature of India's foreign policy.



The meeting between Moiseev and Tripathi focused on enhancing the existing Navy-to-Navy cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration. The Indian Navy described the visit as a testament to the enduring relationship and commitment between the two naval forces, highlighting the importance of their strategic partnership.



According to the Times of India, discussions were aimed at reinforcing maritime security, deepening strategic cooperation, and exploring new opportunities for naval collaboration. The meetings underscored the mutual dedication to strengthening defense relations and fostering a robust partnership in maritime affairs.



The talks are seen as a reflection of the broader strategic engagement between Russia and India, with both nations committed to expanding their defense and maritime cooperation. The visit marks a notable effort to enhance bilateral relations and secure maritime interests in an increasingly complex global environment.

