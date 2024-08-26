Recent triumph of breakdancing at 2024 Paris Olympics leaves indelible mark on global sports stage

(MENAFN) The recent triumph of breakdancing at the 2024 Paris has left an indelible mark on the global sports stage, but for many in India, it also highlights a concerning lack of support and recognition from official quarters. The sport, which saw Canadian B-boy Phil Wizard clinch gold and Japanese B-Girl Aml achieve the same in the women's category, will not be featured in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, making these achievements both historic and fleeting.



Arif Chaudhary, known as 'B-boy Flying Machine,' expressed his admiration and pride in the sport’s Olympic debut through social media. Reflecting on the historic event, Chaudhary celebrated the journey of breakdancing from its roots in the streets of The Bronx to the pinnacle of international sports. Despite this significant milestone, the news that breakdancing will not be included in the next Olympic Games has cast a shadow over the accomplishment.



In India, breakdancing enthusiasts like Siddhi Tambe, also known as 'B-Girl BarB,' are voicing their concerns about the sport's lack of formal recognition and support. Tambe underscores the physical and mental demands of breaking, arguing that it deserves more acknowledgment and institutional support. “Breakdancing deserves to get the recognition it has,” Tambe stated. “People will see that it’s not just dancing. It’s extremely physical and mentally taxing.”



The sport’s brief Olympic inclusion has sparked a broader discussion about the treatment and support of breakdancing in India. Despite its growing popularity and the skills of Indian practitioners, the official response has been tepid. B-boys and B-girls across the country are advocating for greater attention and support, hoping to build on the momentum of the sport's global visibility and ensure that breaking receives the recognition it merits.



This push for recognition comes at a time when the sport’s future in major international competitions remains uncertain. As breakdancing fades from the Olympic roster, its enthusiasts are rallying to maintain its status as a respected and valued discipline, both in India and beyond.

