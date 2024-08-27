BRS Leader K Kavitha Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 5 Months, Says Did Not Make Any Mistake, Will Fight (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BRS leader K Kavitha, who has been in custody since March, was released from Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening following a Supreme Court ruling granting her bail. Kavitha's release came after the apex court's bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan noted that she had been detained for approximately five months, and the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were concluded.

Following her release, Kavitha said, "I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight."

Kavitha, 46, was arrested on March 15 at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, by the ED, and subsequently by the CBI on April 11. She had been held in Tihar Jail's facility number 6 during her detention.

The announcement of her bail prompted a jubilant reception from BRS workers and supporters outside the jail, who celebrated with drum beats and fireworks. Kavitha's brother and BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao, was also present to welcome her.

The case against Kavitha involves corruption and money laundering allegations connected to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Her release marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the case.