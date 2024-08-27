Union Minister 'Congratulates' Cong Over BRS Leader Kavitha's Bail, KTR Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) of State of Home Affairs and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday congratulated the and its advocates for securing bail for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in now repealed Delhi Excise Policy case , while allegedly trying to the bail to the Rajya Sabha entry of a "Congressman."

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter), the Union Minister posted,“Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits.

This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress -the BRS leader is out on bail & the Congressman gets to Rajya Sabha .

Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress.

Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine.”

Calling the grand old party and BRS "partners in crime" who "wine and dine", the BJP leader said former Telangana Chief Minister KCR showed "remarkable political acumen" in supporting the Congress candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

The Union minister's jab did not go down well with BRS, party's working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) hit back requesting the Supreme Court to initiate contempt case the minister.

“You're a union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court !! Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings,” KTR posted on X.

Earlier in the day, KT Rama Rao lauded the Supreme Court's bail to his sister Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 in now repealed Delhi Excise Policy case. "Thank You Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed," he had said on X.