Modi urges ‘secular’ civil code

(MENAFN) On Thursday, during India's Independence Day celebrations, Prime Narendra Modi called for the introduction of a "secular civil code" designed to eliminate religious discrimination across the country. Addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Modi argued that a unified civil code is essential for achieving equality and justice for all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations.



Modi's appeal for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) reflects a longstanding agenda of his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has championed the idea since 1989. The UCC proposes a single set of laws to govern all Indian citizens, covering crucial aspects of personal law such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance, without regard to religion or gender.



Currently, India’s major religious communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, follow their own distinct personal laws based on their religious traditions. These laws are often derived from religious scriptures and historical practices. The BJP's push for a UCC seeks to harmonize these laws into a cohesive legal framework applicable to everyone in the country.



Several BJP-led states have already taken steps towards implementing the UCC. For instance, Uttarakhand became the first state to adopt the Uniform Civil Code earlier this year. This move is part of a broader effort by the BJP to promote uniformity in legal standards across India's diverse population.



However, the proposal has faced criticism from opposition parties and some minority groups. Critics argue that a uniform code could potentially marginalize religious and tribal minorities in a country known for its deep cultural and religious diversity. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress Party’s communications chief, challenged Modi's vision, suggesting that recognizing and respecting differences is crucial, and that mere differences do not necessarily equate to discrimination.



The debate over the Uniform Civil Code continues to be a contentious issue in Indian politics, reflecting the complexities of balancing national legal uniformity with the country's rich mosaic of cultural and religious traditions.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600854