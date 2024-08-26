Boeing faces setback as astronauts return from International Space Station aboard SpaceX

(MENAFN) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has encountered significant problems, leading to a decision by NASA that two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunny Williams, will return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) using a SpaceX vehicle, marking a notable setback for Boeing. Originally planned as an eight-day mission, the astronauts' stay on the ISS has been extended to eight months, with their return now scheduled for February 2025. This development is a blow to Boeing, a long-time NASA partner, particularly during a period where the company has faced numerous challenges in its aerospace division, including aircraft failures and two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019.



The decision to rely on SpaceX, a competitor owned by Elon Musk, for the astronauts' safe return has been described as "embarrassing" for Boeing by experts like Eric Seedhouse, an assistant professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. The situation has also been highlighted as a reputational problem for Boeing, potentially threatening future contracts with NASA, according to aviation analyst Kai von Rumohr from TD Cowen. Despite these challenges, industry observers believe that Boeing's significant status and size will enable the company to recover from this setback. Glenn Lightsey, a professor at the Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering, emphasized that while the Starliner program's struggles are evident, Boeing remains a powerful force in the aerospace industry.



The Starliner program has already cost Boeing an additional USD1.6 billion due to ongoing development delays and rising supply chain costs. However, this financial burden is set against the broader success of Boeing Defense, Space & Services (BDS), which generated USD24.93 billion in revenue in 2023, contributing significantly to the company's total revenue of USD77.79 billion. This contrast between the Starliner program's difficulties and Boeing's overall financial strength underscores the company's resilience, even in the face of high-profile challenges.



