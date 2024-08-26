Bihar Police Arrests Woman For Daughter’S Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) Bihar on Monday arrested a woman on the charge of murder of her three-year-old daughter Muzaffarpur.

Police identified the accused as Kajal Kumari, who allegedly committed the crime inspired by a TV serial“Crime Patrol.”

Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Awadesh Saroj Dixit said that the accused was involved in an illicit relationship with another person, adding that the accused desired to live with this person and she had already made up her mind to leave her husband.

“This individual had reportedly placed a condition which required Kajal Kumari to leave her daughter. It seems that illicit relationship influenced her actions related to the crime,” SP Dixit said.

He said that the accused hatched a plan and slit the throat of her three-year-old daughter on August 23 and packed her dead body in a suitcase and threw it in the backyard of the house.

“We received information about an abandoned suitcase at Janki Ballabh Shastri lane in Rambagh locality under the jurisdiction of Mithanpur police station. When we opened the suitcase, we found the dead body of a three-year-old toddler. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in Mithanpur police station initially and the investigation was started,” Dixit said.

He said that the district police interrogated the mother of the deceased and her initial statements were not satisfactory, adding that under strict questioning, she eventually broke down and disclosed the entire sequence of events leading to the crime.

“As per her confession, the accused stabbed her daughter on the night of August 23, packed the dead body in the suitcase and threw it in the backyard of her house. She also tried to destroy the evidence including blood stains on the rooftop of the house. We have also seized the weapon used in the commission of the crime,” the officer said.