Strong earthquake hits Tonga during regional summit, causes brief evacuations
Date
8/26/2024 5:30:15 AM
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Monday, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake coincided with a significant regional event, the Pacific Islands Forum, being held in Tonga's coastal capital, Nuku'alofa. This forum has drawn several foreign leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to the island nation. Despite the intensity of the quake, which occurred at a depth of approximately 106 kilometers (66 miles), it did not trigger a tsunami warning. However, the tremor did prompt brief evacuations of some businesses and shops located near the coastline as a precautionary measure.
Following the initial disruption, normalcy quickly returned to Nuku'alofa, a city accustomed to seismic activity due to its location in a geologically volatile region. Tonga is situated on the "Ring of Fire," an extensive area known for its frequent and intense tectonic movements, which makes earthquakes a relatively common occurrence. The event serves as a reminder of the ongoing natural challenges faced by countries in this region, even as they engage in important discussions about the future of the Pacific Islands during the summit.
MENAFN26082024000045015682ID1108600302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.