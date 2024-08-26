Strong earthquake hits Tonga during regional summit, causes brief evacuations

(MENAFN) A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Monday, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake coincided with a significant regional event, the Pacific Islands Forum, being held in Tonga's coastal capital, Nuku'alofa. This forum has drawn several foreign leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to the island nation. Despite the intensity of the quake, which occurred at a depth of approximately 106 kilometers (66 miles), it did not trigger a tsunami warning. However, the tremor did prompt brief evacuations of some businesses and shops located near the coastline as a precautionary measure.



Following the initial disruption, normalcy quickly returned to Nuku'alofa, a city accustomed to seismic activity due to its location in a geologically volatile region. Tonga is situated on the "Ring of Fire," an extensive area known for its frequent and intense tectonic movements, which makes earthquakes a relatively common occurrence. The event serves as a reminder of the ongoing natural challenges faced by countries in this region, even as they engage in important discussions about the future of the Pacific Islands during the summit.



