Three People Wounded In Mykolaiv Region As Result Of Russian Shelling
Date
8/26/2024 5:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured in Mykolaiv region as a result of Russian massive shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“There are currently 3 wounded as a result of a massive rocket attack. Everything is under control. Charge your devices just in case,” Kim wrote.
Read also:
Russian troops
shell Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia
, woman is wounded
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia is launching a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. There are deaths and destruction in several regions. Emergency power outages are in effect.
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108600188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.