Three People Wounded In Mykolaiv Region As Result Of Russian Shelling

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“There are currently 3 wounded as a result of a massive rocket attack. Everything is under control. Charge your devices just in case,” Kim wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia is launching a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. There are deaths and destruction in several regions. Emergency power outages are in effect.