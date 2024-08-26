Samba Marks Season's Best To Secure Third Place In Silesia Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Abderrahman Samba (pictured) yesterday marked his season's to claim third position in the men's 400m hurdles at the Silesia Diamond League meeting.

Samba, who claimed sixth position in the Paris Olympics, returned to the podium as he clocked 47.69 secs in the star-studded race.

Norway's Karsten Warholm set the meeting record of 46.95 secs in the event to return to winning ways with Frenchman Clement Ducos claiming second place with a time of 47.42 secs run.

Warholm has had to get over his Olympic disappointment in being dethroned as champion by Rai Benjamin in the race.

“I wanted to do this race well before the Diamond League final so it feels nice to come out and to see the momentum going after the Olympics,” he said.

“It has been tough getting up after such a big competition but today I felt good. After Olympics, it is even worse if you get a gold medal - I have done that before as well.

So many things happen afterwards, but I am starting to get used to it.

To me, it is getting back to the rhythm quite fast,” Warholm added.

Jamaica's Roshawn Clarke (47.74) finished fourth behind Samba with Estonia's Rasmus Magi (47.97 secs) securing fifth place in the race.