New Qatar Coach Eyes Strong Show At World Championship

Doha: New Qatar handball team's coach Veselin Vujovic expressed his eagerness to lead the team to achieve further notable accomplishments and shine in upcoming competitions.

Last Wednesday, the Qatar Handball Association chose Vujovic to manage the national team in the coming period.

In a press conference, Vujovic said that the task will not be easy, especially with regards to the upcoming World Championship to take place in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway from January 14 to February 2, 2025, during which Qatar will compete in Group C alongside France, Austria, and Kuwait.

The new coach added that he will make sure that the Qatari squad will be ready for this major championship, expressing confidence in the team's capabilities and hoping to achieve a new milestone to be added to Qatari handball's success record of recent years, with notable features including Qatar securing the runner-up position at the Men's Handball World Championship Qatar 2015.

Vujovic praised the team's outstanding performance under former Spanish coach Valero Rivera, which saw significant global achievements; such as dominating the Asian Handball Championship.

The new coach acknowledged that taking on the role of coaching the national team after such achievements represents a significant challenge. However, he remains confident in the team's players and will rely on the support of the Qatar Handball Association to achieve the desired success.

Vujovic noted that there is a lot of work to be done, pointing out that the team's doors are open to all talented players, as top Qatar Handball League players will be selected through a thorough process to join the national squad in light of the coach's intention to introduce new talents in the near future.