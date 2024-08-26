Burgan Bank receives approval to acquire United Gulf Bank

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kuwait's Burgan announced that it has secured a "no-objection" letter from the Central Bank of Bahrain regarding its of 100 percent of United Gulf Bank, based in Bahrain. The announcement, made through a disclosure on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, indicated that the completion of this acquisition is contingent upon fulfilling required studies and obtaining final approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities in both Kuwait and Bahrain.



Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Kuwait, Burgan Bank operates several subsidiaries including Burgan Bank Turkey, Gulf Bank Algeria, and Tunis International Bank. The bank also maintains a presence in the UAE through its representative office, Burgan Financial Services Limited. Additionally, Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of Kuwait Projects Company Holding (KIPCO). The acquisition marks a significant expansion for Burgan Bank as it continues to enhance its regional footprint and financial offerings.



