CGB, Mada Center Partner To Enhance Employment For People With Disabilities

Doha: The Civil Service and Development Bureau (CGB) signed yesterday a cooperation agreement with Mada Assistive Center to enhance digital access and develop a comprehensive work environment that serves all employees, especially people with disabilities, as part of the keenness to implement the best international practices in the fields of civil service and government development.

In charge of Civil Service Affairs at the CGB, Yaqoub Saleh Al Ishaq said that the scope of work is of great importance due to its role in improving digital access by adopting the National Employment Platform (Kawader) and (Mawared) to facilitate access to government services and provide the necessary technological support to enable employees with disabilities to perform their work efficiently and without any obstacles. He said this cooperation will contribute to building the workforce's capabilities by training employees of human resources departments in government agencies on best practices in employing and supporting people with disabilities and promoting a comprehensive work culture that adopts best practices in civil service and government development.

Acting CEO of Mada, Amani Al Tamimi said that Mada is pleased to witness the launch of a strategic partnership between Mada Center and the CGB, aiming to build new capacities in the sector of employing people with disabilities in government agencies.

She said that this partnership is an important step toward achieving a more inclusive society, where everyone enjoys equal opportunities. Mada believes that employing people with disabilities is not just a moral duty, but an investment in human competencies and capabilities, which contributes to enhancing productivity and innovation in government institutions by providing the necessary training for human resources officials.

She said Mada is confident that this partnership will bring about a positive change in the work culture in government agencies, and will lead to an increase in the number of people with disabilities benefiting from job opportunities. Mada aims for this partnership to be a model to be emulated at the national level, and to contribute to achieving Qatar's vision of building an equal society for all.

The agreement aims to improve digital access and adoption of digital platforms for the CGB and empower employees with disabilities by activating the use of assistive technology to empower them in their work environment.